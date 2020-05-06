Sara Norma Dopson Cecil

Sarah was born on Easter Sunday, April 4, 1926. She was called to her heavenly home to be with her beloved Leo of 44 years on Monday, May 4, 2020.

A graveside services for Sarah Cecil will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Pythian Mausoleum in Bunkie with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, VG officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Sarah attended Cottonport High School for two years and graduated Bunkie High School in 1943. She went on to the College of the Sacred Heart Grand Coteau and graduated in 1947 with a BA in education.

In college she was a Child of Mary, and was in Glee Club, Accolade, Student Council and even Class Secretary/Treasurer. She loved Grand Coteau, she always said it was the best four years of her life.

She was a long-time educator in Avoyelles, Calcasieu, and St. Landry Parishes, having taught in public and parochial school systems for over 20 years. She retired from St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School. Her love for reading was a gift that she shared with her former students.

Mrs. Cecil was one of the bedrocks of St. Anthony of Padua Church. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Anthony #968, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Altar Society and Legion of Mary along with many numerous religious organizations and committees.

Sarah was a devoted wife and mother, who loved sewing since she was a child, making special outfits for family. She also enjoyed reading, dancing, poetry, crossword puzzles and games, folk art, needle craft, gardening, traveling and cooking for her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Leo Cecil; her son-in-law, Brent David Pecue; her parents, Walter George, Sr. and Norma Couvillion Dopson; brothers, Walter Dopson, Jr., Gilbert Dopson, and Cecil Dopson, Sr.; and her sisters, Mae D. Lemoine and Shirley D. Barton.

Survivors include her two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Cecil Prevot of Evergreen and Sara Lee Cecil Shields and husband Charles Roby of Baton Rouge; two grandchildren, Sara Em’Lee Prevot and Susanna Lee Shields; two step-grandchildren, Charles Roby Shields, Jr. and William Hillary Shields; three great-grandchildren, Landon John Bryce, Lilee Danielle and Leo Buvens; one step great-grandson Liam; and many loved friends, nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.

Pallbearers will include: Errol Lemoine, Joey Lemoine, Gerard Moreau, Harry Shields, Dr. Scott Pecue and Steve Dopson. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan “Didddle” Barton, Bobby Rachel and Oscar Udoh.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to St. Anthony of Padua School, 116 South Knoll, Bunkie, LA 71322 or Catholic High School (Brent D. Pecue Memorial Scholarship), Office of Advancement, 808 Hearthstone Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or (Bill and Danni Pecue Family Scholarship) St. Joseph Academy, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

The family would also like to thank Southside Gardens, Amber Terrace, The Pearl at Jamestown, Aspire Health and Clarity Hospice along with her dedicated Private sitters, and many caring Doctors, Specialists, Hair Stylists, P.T.’s, O.T.’s for taking care of our loving mom for many years.

Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.