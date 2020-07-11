Sarah Ducote Marceaux, 33, of Hessmer

Funeral Services for Sarah Ducote Marceaux will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow with Graveside Services at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Edwin Rodriguez, officiating.

Sarah Ducote Marceaux, age 33 of Hessmer, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:14 A.M.

Sarah was a loving, tender, compassionate soul. She was very creative and never met a stranger. Sarah was an animal lover and enjoyed her pets. Most of all, she was a loving mother and believed in the bond of family and friends. Sarah attended and graduated from Dance Masters of America.

She was the owner / operator of Tip Tap Toe Dance Studio in Hessmer where she was admired by many former and present dancers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Carson Luu of Hessmer, Daniel Luu of Hessmer, parents, Mark (Marina) Ducote of Hessmer and Debra Roy Ducote of Hessmer, brothers, Matthew John Ducote of Kansas City, MO., Jeffery Luke Ducote of Hessmer, Quincy Pierre (Kelly) Ducote of Chenneyville and companion, Carl Lafargue. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, past and present dance studio family.

Sarah was preceded in death by her Maternal grandparents, Richard and Audrey Roy and Paternal grandparents, Milburn and Nina Ducote and infant sister, Rebecca Lynn Ducote.

The Marceaux Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.