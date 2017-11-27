Scarlet Lee Gauthier, age 42 of Gardner

Scarlet Lee Gauthier

EFFIE - Funeral services for Ms. Scarlet Gauthier will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville. Interment will follow in French Cemetery, Effie, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Gauthier age 42, of Gardner, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 24, 2017 in her residence. Born on January 12, 1975, Scarlet was a manager for Dollar General. She was a loving daughter, sister and mother. Scarlet enjoyed reading. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Ms. Gauthier is preceded in death by her father, Burley E. Baker; and her sister, Audrey LeLeux.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her mother, Julie Baker of Alexandria; her sons, Isaiah Gauthier of Effie, and Gaige Gauthier of Effie; her God daughters, Karlee Pitre and Harmoine Jackson; her sisters, Angelina (Anthony) Jackson of Alexandria, Star (Robert) Allen of Rogers, Arkansas and Brandy (Cody) Johnson of Alexandria; and her brother, Burley J. Baker of New Iberia.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Gauthier family by visiting www.rushfh.com.