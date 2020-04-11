Scott Gagnard, 55, of Hessmer

A memorial service & interment for Scott Gagnard of Hessmer will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Scott Gagnard, age 55, trustworthy and loving husband and beloved father was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Scott started his career as a NICU nurse in Colorado Springs. His work was cherished in the NICU because of his tender loving care of neonates and their families. He then moved back to Hessmer where he worked and helped manage Shawn’s Supercenters.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Yvonne Gagnard; sons, Joshua Gagnard and Noah Gagnard; daughter, Marian Gagnard; father, Dallas Gagnard; mother, Grace Karrigan; brothers, Nick Gagnard and Shawn Gagnard; sisters, Stacey Gwen Gagnard, Kimberly Germany, and Amanda Henderson; sister-in-law, Kristina Gagnard; step-mothers, Sharon Scallan and Diane Gagnard.