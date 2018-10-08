Scott James Tiffany, Jr., 24, Dupont

A Mass of Christian Burial for Scott Tiffany will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Tiffany, age 24 of Dupont, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Larry Tiffany, Sr.; and an uncle, Larry Tiffany, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Tammy Mayeaux Pitre and his father, Scott Tiffany, Sr. both of Dupont; his brother, Larry Tiffany, III of Dupont; his maternal grandparents, John Russell and Donna Mayeaux of Dupont; and his paternal grandmother, Elvina Tiffany of Las Vegas.

Friends may visit from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com