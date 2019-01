Services pending for Cierra Bordelon, 9, Joel Cloud, 14, Brieanna Descant, 10, Cara Descant, 13, and Jeremiah Warren, 14

Funeral services are pending for Cierra Bordelon, 9, Joel Cloud, 14, Brieanna Descant, 10, Cara Descant, 13, and Jeremiah Warren, 14, all of Marksville. Services will be coordinated by Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

The five children, all members of a bible class of Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville, died January 3 in an traffic accident in Florida.