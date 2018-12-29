Seth Alexander Johnson age 20 of Marksville

Homegoing services for Seth Johnson will be held Saturday, December 29th at 2:00 pm in the GA Mangun Center of the Pentecostals of Alexandria with Pastor Anthony Mangun officiating, along with Reverend Marshall Xavier and Pastor Nathan Thornton. Burial will be held on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana.

Seth Alexander Johnson was born August 1, 1998. He spent the first 10 years of his life travelling across the United States with his parents as Full-Time Evangelist. Seth served in the ROTC Color Guard in both Minden, Louisiana and Dallas, Texas. He was a graduate of Marksville High School in 2016. Seth loved all kinds of music. He was a guitarist and spent hours composing his own music. He had just recently moved back to Louisiana and began attending The Pentecostals of Alexandria with his family. Seth was baptized and had dedicated his life to the Lord in the summer of 2018.

He is survived by his Father, Rev. Robin Johnson and his Mother, Lisa Johnson; one brother Dalton Johnson and one sister, Karlee Johnson; grandparents include Elmo and Barbara Brossette, and Robbie Dee Coody; one Aunt Jauanna Ogborn ; two Uncles, Ray Ogborn and Randy Brossette. He was also loved by many cousins and friends. Seth was the great Grandson of the late Reverend R.W. & Bertha Coody.