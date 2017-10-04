Shane Laprairie, age 38 of Tennessee, formerly of Hessmer

Shane Laprairie

MARKSVILLE - A memorial service for Shane Laprairie will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2017, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Fr. Dutch officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Laprairie, age 38 of Tennessee, formerly of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother Cynthia Bowman; and father, Laurice Lapaiarie.

Survivors include his wife, Marissa Laprairie; two sons, Dakota Laprairie and Gauge Laprairie; and brothers, Glenn Laborde, Dwayne Laborde.