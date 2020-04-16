Services for Shane Robert Brouillette will be announced at a later date.

Shane Robert Brouillette 31, a resident of Hamburg, passed away on April 12, 2020.

Shane was a loving father, son, brother, and friend to so many. He had a smile that stuck with you long after meeting him. He helped so many people on their journeys and touched so many hearts in his short time here. Shane loved spending time with his son Coltyn and his many nieces and nephews. He was always full of laughter and jokes. His charm and charisma stole your breath away. He will be greatly missed by so many.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Coltyn Shane Brouillette; mother, Jackie Brouillette Gunnells (Keith); sisters, Latosha Chesne (Sam), Michelle Riche (Kenny), Chasity Prestenback (Robby), Ashley Jackson (Allen); brother Michael Brouillette; step maternal grandfather, Terrell Ramagos; 14 nieces and nephews; 1 great niece and one great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Brouillette; paternal grandparents, Linscomb and Grace Brouillette; maternal grandparents, Robert Dauzat and Emma Ramagos.

Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.