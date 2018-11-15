Funeral services for Shannon Dale Cazelot will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 beginning at 11:00am in The Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport with Pastor James Wynn officiating. Visitation will take place at the church beginning Friday, November 16, 2018 at 5:00pm until 10:00pm and from 8:00am Saturday morning until time of service.

Shannon, age 49, resident of Yellow Bayou died Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at his residence. Burial will take place at Heart of Worship Church of Lettsworth.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin J. Cazelot.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Tina Sellers Cazelot of Yellow Bayou; mother, Fay Mayberry Cazelot of Yellow Bayou; daughter, Brandi Cazelot of Yellow Bayou; sons, Josh Cazelot and Jonathan Cazelot both of Yellow Bayou; he is also survived by aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be, Josh Cazelot, Jonathan Cazelot, Damon Cazelot, Malachi Mayeux, Trampas Martin, Larry Martin, Jr. and Ricky Martin, Jr.

Escude’ Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.