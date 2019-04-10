Funeral services for Shannon Travon Antoine will be held at Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Michael Gonzales, officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Shannon Travon Antoine, age 38 of Marksville, passed away in Marksville on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Travonta Antoine of Cottonport, parents, Alex and Beverly Hudson Antoine of Marksville, siblings, Alex Antoine, Jr. of Marksville, Ryan Antoine of Marksville, Katina (Philip Whittington, Sr.) Hudson of Marksville and Alexia Antoine of Marksville. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

The Antoine Family has requested that a visitation be held at Congregational First Baptist Church on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of services.

To extend on-line condolences to the Antoine Family, please visit us at

HYPERLINK "http://www.rose-neath.com" www.rose-neath.com

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Zack Richard, Nolan Benson, Jr., Timothy Guice, Treveon McGlory, Johnathan Augustine and Sedric Porter.

