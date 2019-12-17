Sharolyn Denise Williams Pierite, 53 a resident of Cottonport , LA was called home quietly on December 9, 2019 at Baton Rouge Women's Hospital. She was born December 7,1966 to the union of Joshua Paul Williams Sr and Edna Matthews Williams at Huey P. Long in Pineville,LA. She was known to all as "Missy".

She accepted Christ at an early age being baptized under the direction of Greater Community Baptist Church in Houston, TX

by Rev John Henry McAdams. Sharolyn graduated Scarborough High School . She worked as a medical assistance for late Dr James P Heron in Houston, TX, housekeeper supervisor at Paragon Casino in Marksville, LA.

In 1988 she married Pablo Britton in union one child was born.

Sharolyn was preceded in by her husband Alfred Pierite Sr, her father Joshua P Williams Sr, brother Kenneth Williams, adored nephew Alonzell "Lowe" Williams. Maternal grandfather Henry Matthews Sr. Paternal grandparents Virginia and Samuel Williams.

Sharolyn leaves to cherish her loving memory are her dear mother Edna Williams of Cottonport, La Maternal grandmother Mrs Olla Mae Matthews of Plaucheville, LA .Brothers Joshua Paul Williams II of Corpus Christi,TX and Anthony Benjamin Williams of Cottonport La. Son Angelo Paul Britton of Houston, TX. Stepdaughter Nykita Britton McCalla of Houston, TX. Uncle Joseph "Bud" Williams of Bunkie,LA. Godfather and Uncle Walter "Sonny" Matthews of Cottonport, LA. God children's Treimashan Denise Manning and Kristian Brown of Houston,TX. Two dear cousins she loved so dearly as brothers Isaacel "Lenny" Matthews and Lionel "Jay" Matthews of Houston, TX along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation is scheduled at 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday December 21,2019 at St Edwards Funeral Home . A funeral will follow at 11:00am, with Pastorb Ronald A Hackett officiating from Mt Pleasant Baptist Church of Navasota, TX. Burial will be at Morning Star Cemetery. Services entrusted to St Edwards Funeral Home, Bunkie,LA.