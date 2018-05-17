Sharon Gauthier El-Hamdan

BATON ROUGE - Mrs. Sharon Gauthier El-Hamdan, age 57, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Hessmer, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Baton Rouge Medical Center. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

She was born April 8, 1961.

She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Robert Gauthier; one son, Jason Bordelon and one brother in law, Faron Normand.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Shirley Ann Ponthier Gauthier of Hessmer; husband, Farouq El-Hamdan of Baton Rouge; three sons, Beau El-Hamdan of Baton Rouge, Hakeem El-Hamdan of Baton Rouge, Adam El-Hamdan of Baton Rouge; one brother, David (Janice) Gauthier of Hessmer; one sister, Gay Normand; and one grandson, Brock Blood.