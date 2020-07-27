Sharon Guillory, 80, Boyce

Mrs. Sharon Elizabeth Guillory, age 80, of Boyce, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lexington House, Alexandria, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball, Louisiana.

Mrs. Guillory was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Lorraine Lincoln; a daughter, Brenda Elaine Guillory and two brothers, Stephen Lincoln and Glenn Lincoln.

Mrs. Guillory is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harvey J. Guillory; three daughters, Theresa Ellen Guillory, Julia Elizabeth Guillory James and Karen Marie Guillory Lang and husband Glen; a son Gary Joseph Guillory and wife Karen; nine grandchildren, Brandi Hanson, Jeremy James, Lindsey James, Blake Guillory, Shane Lemoine, Cory Lemoine, Kelly Rabalais, Samantha Lang, Colin Lang and a host of friends.