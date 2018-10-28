Shauntel Rollins, 31, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Shauntel Marie Sayer Rollins will be Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville.

Mrs. Rollins, age 31, of Marksville, Louisiana, died on Thursday, October 25, 2018. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Calvin and Emma Rose Sayer; maternal grandparents, Ora “T-Coon” and Bonnie Gagnard.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Rollins of Mansura; two sons, Braylon Bruce Porche and Dylan Ray Porche, both of Tioga; one daughter, Emily Rose Murray of Simmesport; three step-children, Jayden Rollins of Mansura, Drayden Rollins of Cottonport, Milliana Rollins of Cottonport; mother, Judy Gagnard Crouch of Marksville; father, Bruce Sayer of Marksville; one brother, Harvey “Buddy” Gaspard of Marksville; three sisters, Hope Fontanille of Marksville, Katlen Sayer of Marksville and Abbey Rammagasse of Marksville.

Visitation for Mrs. Rollins will be in the chapel of Hixson Brothers on Monday, October 29, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.