Sheila Ann Young, 49, of Savannah, Georgia
A Memorial Service for Sheila
Ann Young will be held at 10:00
a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019
at Hixon-Ducote Funeral Home,
302 St. John Street, Bunkie, LA.
Sheila Ann Young, 49, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on
Monday, April 8, 2019, at a local hospital in Savannah, Georgia
surrounded by loved ones.
Sheila was born October 19, 1969, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the
daughter of Landry Sampson and Elmary Fulton. She was
preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Aaron Lavalais, Sr.
and Beatrice Williams; paternal grandparents Martin and Clara
Sampson
Sheila enjoyed helping others any way she could. She always
saw the good in people even when they only seen the bad. She
loved to make others laugh at all cost. Definitely, a true definition
of heaven on earth.
The family would like to thank everyone for being by her side
through her battle and always encouraging her to stay strong.
Sheila is survived by former husband, John Roberts of
Savannah, Georgia; her second husband, Willie Evans of Little
Rock, Arkansas and their son, Miguel Evans of Savannah,
Georgia; her first husband, Clyde Young, Sr. and their two (2)
children, Clyde Young Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas, and
Shantasia Lavalais of Savannah, Georgia; granddaughter,
Caidence Young of Little Rock, Arkansas; her parents, Landry
(Lorraine) Sampson of Marksville, Louisiana., and Elmary
(Percy) Fulton of Bunkie, Louisiana; three (3) sisters, Linda
(Leandrey) Barfield of Bunkie, Louisiana, Carolyn (Robert)
Washington of Little Rock, Arkansas, Tammy (Norris) Brown of
Little Rock, Arkansas; two (2) brothers, Christopher (Lillian)
Sampson of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Fredrick Lavalais of
Bunkie, Louisiana. A host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces,
nephews, and close friends.