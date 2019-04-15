A Memorial Service for Sheila

Ann Young will be held at 10:00

a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019

at Hixon-Ducote Funeral Home,

302 St. John Street, Bunkie, LA.

Sheila Ann Young, 49, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on

Monday, April 8, 2019, at a local hospital in Savannah, Georgia

surrounded by loved ones.

Sheila was born October 19, 1969, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the

daughter of Landry Sampson and Elmary Fulton. She was

preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Aaron Lavalais, Sr.

and Beatrice Williams; paternal grandparents Martin and Clara

Sampson

Sheila enjoyed helping others any way she could. She always

saw the good in people even when they only seen the bad. She

loved to make others laugh at all cost. Definitely, a true definition

of heaven on earth.

The family would like to thank everyone for being by her side

through her battle and always encouraging her to stay strong.

Sheila is survived by former husband, John Roberts of

Savannah, Georgia; her second husband, Willie Evans of Little

Rock, Arkansas and their son, Miguel Evans of Savannah,

Georgia; her first husband, Clyde Young, Sr. and their two (2)

children, Clyde Young Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas, and

Shantasia Lavalais of Savannah, Georgia; granddaughter,

Caidence Young of Little Rock, Arkansas; her parents, Landry

(Lorraine) Sampson of Marksville, Louisiana., and Elmary

(Percy) Fulton of Bunkie, Louisiana; three (3) sisters, Linda

(Leandrey) Barfield of Bunkie, Louisiana, Carolyn (Robert)

Washington of Little Rock, Arkansas, Tammy (Norris) Brown of

Little Rock, Arkansas; two (2) brothers, Christopher (Lillian)

Sampson of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Fredrick Lavalais of

Bunkie, Louisiana. A host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces,

nephews, and close friends.