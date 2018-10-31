Shelby Smith, 83, Fifth Ward

Funeral services for Mrs. Shelby Jean Smith will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 31, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Pastor Dennis Snoddy officiating. Interment will be in Kelone Cemetery in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Smith, age 83, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Fannie Bell Weeks Stokes; beloved husband, Pierson John Smith; three sisters, Ida Belle Murphy, Pauline Hall, Mable Seymour; four brothers, Rufus Stokes Jr., Leon William Stokes, James Benson Stokes and Earnest Fred Stokes.

She was employed at Pinecrest Developmental Center from 1982-2003. She retired as a Trainer Supervisor and was also a private caregiver to many individuals in her golden years.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Joseph Franklin Hayes Jr. and wife Liz of Marksville, Edward Oneal Hayes of Canyon Lake, TX; James Larry Hayes and wife Kim of Marksville; one daughter, Deniese Lynn Duet of Cutoff, LA; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be James Hayes, Adam Claverie, Steven Dauzat, Robert Dauzat, Michael Duvall and Ryan Roberts.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until funeral service on Wednesday.