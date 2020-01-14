Funeral services for Mr. Sherion Ray Manning will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor June Barton officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #2 in Fifth Ward.

Sherion Ray Manning, age 68, of Marksville, departed this life on January 11, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Osroe and Lovedee Lachney Manning; one brother, Wilson Manning and three sisters, Rowena Manning, JoeAnne Brouillette, Lorena Manning.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Connie Mayeaux Manning of Marksville; two sons, Simmon Manning (Dawn) of Marksville, Kevin Manning (Keyna) of Cureo, Texas; two daughters, Melissa Voorhies (Bryan) of Kolin, Christy Bowen (Chris) of Hessmer; one half-brother, Chris Poisette (Shenee) of Natchitoches; four grandchildren; five step grandchildren and numerous step great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Ricky Gaspard, Terry Gaspard, Taylor Manning, Tyler Manning, Medford Brouillette, Sr. and James Mayeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Zachary Manning and Keith Juneau.