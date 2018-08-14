Sherri Vidrine, age 49, of Cheneyville

Sherri Vidrine

Funeral services for Sherri Vidrine will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. David Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Vidrine, age 49 of Cheneyville, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 at her residence. Born on September 22, 1968, Sherri’s greatest loves were her children. Her passion was her award-winning dog showing, specializing in poodles.

She is preceded in death by her step-father, Claude Rae.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Jason Vidrine of Cheneyville; her children, Victoria Vidrine of Cheneyville, Jacob Vidrine of Cheneyville and Cody Vidrine of Cheneyville; her mother, Linda Rae of Stratford, Ontario; her sister, Terri Lee Rae of Ontario; and her father and mother-in-law, Shelton and Rita Vidrine of Lone Pine.

