Private graveside services for Sherry Gobert will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine with Annette McCreary officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Sherry Gobert , age 73 of Erwinville, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hospice House of Baton Rouge.

Sherry Ann was retired from the West Baton Rouge School Food Service. She loved to cook and was a great cook. She loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Ann Gobert; her parents, G.B. and Essie Mae Andrus Stamper; and a brother, John W. Stamper.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Wilford “Sam” Gobert of Erwinville; a daughter, Andrea Gobert Kent and husband Charles, Sr. of Erwinville; a brother, Donald Stamper of KY; grandsons, Charles David Kent, Jr. and Tommy Joseph Comeaux, Jr.; granddaughter, Kelsey Porrier; great-grandson Noah Comeaux; great-granddaughter, Braelynn Daigle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital and Hospice House of Baton Rouge for their special care they gave Sherry.