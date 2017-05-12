Sherry LaPrarie, age 77, of Deville

Sherry LaPrarie

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Ms. Sherry LaPrarie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Rush Funeral Home, in Pineville with the Rev. Kemp Cole officiating. Interment will follow in Richey Cemetery in Effie.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Friday, May 12, 2017 from 5 - 9 p.m. with a rosary recited by Fr. Wade DeCoste at 6 p.m. and visitation will resume Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. LaPrarie, age 77, of Deville entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Grace Home. Sherry, born January 6, 1940, was of the Pentecostal faith. She was a very hard working woman having worked for the Rapides Parish School Board in food services, then went into the early childhood education field and she also ran a paper route for the Town Talk.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Dixie (Donald) Burlew of Deville, Robin Garnett of Deville, Ginny (Elton) Ebey of Centerpoint, Dorothy Smith of Indiana, Glenda (John) Bevington of Indiana, and Linda LaPrarie of Alexandria; her sons, Jody (Julie) Berry of Alexandria, Calvis Ray (Charlotte) LaPrarie of Pineville, and Alton (Ruth) LaPrarie of Deville; her brothers, Tim Allen of Pineville, and Richard Allen of Pineville; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

