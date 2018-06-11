Shirley Ann Barnes age 68 of Devill

Memorial services for Shirley Ann Barnes of Deville will be held on Thursday, June 14, 2018 beginning at 1pm at the Amvets Hall 3409 England Dr. Alexandria, LA 71303. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Shirley Barnes, age 68, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018 at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug & Grace Worger and her brother, Barry Worger. She was born in Woodbridge, England. She moved to Louisiana in the 1980s where she worked at Central Louisiana Grain and later Bayou Robert Co-op and became a true Cajun-Brit.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jerry (Audrea) Barnes of Deville and Jodi Barnes of Montecello, AR; two grandchildren, Peyton Barnes & Tyson Barnes; sister, Heather Cooper of England.

In lieu of flower, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Veterans Association.