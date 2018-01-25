Shirley Ann Carmouche Batiste, age 78, of Avondale

Shirley Ann Batiste

MANSURA - Funeral services for Shirley Ann Carmouche Batiste will be held at Davis Mortuary Service in Marrero on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.

Shirley Ann Carmouche Batiste, age 78, was delivered from her temporary life and guided to eternal life on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Canon Hospice. Born on February 20, 1939, she was a native of Mansura and a resident of Avondale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Batiste, Sr.; children, Sabrina McDonald, and Johnathan Batiste; grandchildren, Willis Batiste and Quintell Rose; parents, Clarence and Edna Carmouche; and siblings, Priscilla James, Cathy Batiste, Judy Carmouche, Clarence Carmouche and Terry Carmouche.

Batiste is survived by her children, Pamela (Herbert) Rose of Houston, Texas, Phyllis Batiste of Atlanta, Georgia, Sheree (Yule) Quinsey of Atlanta, Georgia, Stephanie Williams of Los Angeles, California, Melissa Batiste of Houston, Texas, Louis Batiste, Jr.; siblings, Elfreda Carmouche, Margie Carmouche, Ronald Carmouche, Harry Carmouche, Harvey Carmouche, Jessie Carmouche Brent Carmouche, Patricia Johns, Ruth Leonard; 34 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.