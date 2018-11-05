Shirley Bonnette, 75, Kansas

WAMEGO – Shirley C. Bonnette, 75, Manhattan, KS passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her home in Manhattan.

On December 14, 1942, Shirley, was born to Wallace and Viola (Howard) Hofmann in rural Pottawatomie County, Kansas. Shirley attended Louisville schools before graduating from Wamego High School in 1960. She was united in marriage with Gene Bonnette on December 14, 1960 in Wamego, KS. He survives of the home.

Shirley started out working for the Wamego Dental Clinic as a Dental Assistant. She then worked as a culinary aid and cook for the Manhattan school district and Farm Bureau Insurance. Shirley was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Manhattan. She enjoyed spending her time reading, especially her bible, and being on a shoreline or in a boat fishing with her family.

She is also survived by two children, Wallace (Lorie) Bonnette, Paxico, KS and Pamela Bonnette, Manhattan, KS; a sister, Pat (John) Huey, Olathe, KS; four grandchildren, Shawn Warren, Carthage, TX, Jarrod Warren, Manhattan, KS, Taylor Bonnette, Riley, KS and Austen Bonnette, Paxico, KS; and one great-grandchild, Ayden Warren, Carthage, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Shirley will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Burial will follow in the Wamego City Cemetery. Shirley will lie in-state from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 8th with visitation to follow from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Homecare & Hospice, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com