Shirley Bordelon Guillory, age 71, of Echo

Shirley Bordelon Guillory

ECHO - Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Jean Bordelon Guillory will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Father Dwight DeJesus officiating. Entombment will be in St. Francis de Sales Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Sunday at 9 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be recited in the chapel at 8 p.m. on Saturday by Father Dwight DeJesus.

Mrs. Guillory, age 71, of Echo, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2017 at her residence in Echo. Born on January 4, 1946, she was a retiree with the Rapides Parish School Board. Her family always came first as she was a loving and dedicated mother and wife. She was active in her church, St. Francis de Sales, for many years with an undeniable faith and devotion to God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lionel and Virgie Vead Bordelon; and husband, Lawrence Guillory.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Rickey (Jaynell) Guillory of Ball; one daughter, Tammy Guillory Coco of Echo; one sister, Annie Harrison of Florida; four grandchildren, Cody Coco, Lacey Lemoine, Matthew Guillory and Natalie Guillory; three step-grandchildren, Dennis Prudhomme, Jaylynn Prudhomme and Nathan Prudhomme; and one great grandchild, Drew Lemoine.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Phillip Lemoine, Ebb Harrison, Cody Coco, Matthew Guillory, Dennis Prudhomme, and Anthony Bueche.