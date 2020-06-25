Shirley Cadoree, 80, Mansura

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Fontenot Cadoree of Mansura are currently pending.

Shirley Cadoree, age 80, departed her life on Thursday, June 25 2020 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center in Bunkie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Denise Burch and Michelle Cadoree; son, Lawrence Davius; step son, James Cadoree; brother, Lester Fontenot; grandchildren: Avany Johnson, Kristen Johnson, Kaylen Johnson, Everette Bradley, James Cadorre, Jr., Gerald Cadorre, Jr., and Melanie Cadorre. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, Laila Roberson; nieces and nephews that she helped raise as her own, Jennifer Andrews, Foster Andrews, and Patrick Andrews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton & Corrine Lavallais Fontenot, Sr.; sisters: Mary Cecilia Moreau, Elizabeth Wright, and Joanna McGee; brothers, Clifton Fontenot, Jr., and Donald Fontenot.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St., Mansura (318-964-2324) La 71350.