Shirley Desselle, 85, Bunkie

Funeral services for Shirley Fontenot Desselle will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Maricle officiating. Entombment will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Mausoleum in Evergreen.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Ms. Desselle, age 85, of Bunkie and a native of Bordelonville, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Abby Longlois, in Marksville. Shirley graduated from USL (ULL) and retired with many years of teaching from the Avoyelles Parish School System. She loved gardening and was a loving mother to her precious children. She is preceded in death by her son, Chadwick James Fontenot; her parents, Gaston and Penny Desselle and her sisters, Loula Mae Laborde and Jackie Desselle. She is survived by her daughter, Abby Longlois and husband, John of Marksville; two sons, Roxwell Lewis Fontenot and wife, Brenda, of Springfield, MO and Randall Fontenot and wife, Marilynn, of Bunkie; two brothers, Garland Desselle and wife, Connie, of Bordelonville and Perry Desselle and wife, Shirley, of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Opal Jeansonne of Lake Charles and June Philips of Florida; her nine grandchildren, Christina Stogner, Timmy Longlois, Sidney Fontenot, Brandon Fontenot, Brooke Fontneot Normand, Brian Hollingworth, Bradley Longlois, Charlie Hollingworth and Johnathan Longlois; sixteen great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Brandon Fontenot, Timmy Longlois, Bradley Longlois, Peter Normand, Tyler Longlois and Anthony Constanza.