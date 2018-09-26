Shirley Dodge, 94, of Brouillette

Brouillette – Funeral services for Shirley Marie Gagnard Dodge was held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 12:00 P.M. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, II under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Shirley Marie Gagnard Dodge, age 94 of Brouillette, passed away at Oak Haven Community Care Center in Center Point on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 2:05 A.M.

Mrs. Dodge was a loving person and always placed others before herself. She never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. She was a hard worker during her lifetime and her love was undivided to all. Shirley will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Clifton (Shirley) Dodge, Jr. of Rayville, Rodney Dodge of Vick, Mark (Janice) Dodge of Pineville, Erma (Jessie) Paulk of Vick, Loretta (Larry) McNeal of Effie and Betty Dodge of Pineville. Also survived by 27 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Dodge was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton “Dick” Dodge, Sr., children, Island Dodge, Curry Dodge, Belauha Dauzat, parents, Zallas and Erma Gaspard Gagnard and siblings, Dallas Gagnard and Lula Williams.

The Dodge Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 8:30 A.M. until time of Services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.