Funeral services for Shirley Dopson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bros. David Ducote and Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Shirley Dopson, age 56 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Charles “Chippy” and Lorraine Mayeux Hazelton.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Neil Albin Dopson of Bunkie; her son, Chuck Lovett and husband Matt Agle of Los Angeles, CA; her daughters, Brittany Beuhler and husband Nick of Walker and Abby Dopson of Bunkie; her brother, James Dauzat of Mansura; her sister, Connie Guillot of Belledeau; her grandchildren, Hailey, Katie, Shyanne, Braiden and Carson and her beloved pup Cho-Cho and grandpup, Theodore.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.