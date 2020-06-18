Shirley Gauthier, 82, Hessmer

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Shirley Ponthier Gauthier will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Gauthier, age 82, departed this life on June 17, 2020 at Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Gauthier; parents, Didier and Odelia Goudeau Ponthier; daughter, Sharon El Hamden; brother, Gary Ponthier; sister, Audrey Rebouche; grandson, Jason Bordelon; son-in-law, Faron Normand.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, David Gauthier (Janice); one daughter, Gay Normand of Hessmer; two sisters, Sandra Ducote (Steve) of New Roads, LA , Gayle Elliott (Phin) of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:40 a.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Steve Ducote, Bradley Gauthier, Garrett Deglandon, Sam Morrison, Cayden Normand, and Phin Johnson.