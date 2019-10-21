Shirley Jean Coleman, 55, and lifelong resident of Lemoyen and Lebeau, LA, was called home quietly and peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the Tri-Community Nursing Center, in Palmetto, LA. She was born November 21, 1963 to the union of Jack Coleman, Jr., and Alice Chambers Coleman in Lafayette, LA. She was affectionately known to all as “Chub”.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized under the direction of Spring Bluff Baptist Church in Big Cane, LA. Shirley attended school at Morrow Elementary, Morrow High, and Palmetto High. She worked various jobs as a Home Health Caregiver for many years until her health failed.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Richard Coleman; one nephew Damon Coleman; two nieces Priscilla Callahan, and Katrina Charles.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, the love of her life for 28 years Peter Alpough; five sisters, Mary Callahan (Clarence), Patricia Coleman (Carey), Sandra Louis (Donald), and Katrina Coleman, all of Port Arthur, TX, and Classie Tibbs (Barnabus) of Kenner, LA; three brothers, Clenton Coleman of Lebeau, LA, Jackie Ray Coleman (Mamie) of Houston, TX, and Ricky Coleman of Port Arthur, TX. Though she never had children, she leaves twenty-nine nieces & nephews; forty-eight great nieces & nephew; and five great-great nieces & nephews that she loved and cared for as her own, she was the “Favorite Aunt”. She also leaves; five aunts, Carrie Excell, Anita Dixon, Edna Dixon (Robert), Rose Mary Colemanand Alma Chamber; one uncle Ralph Wilson, Sr.; three other family members that loved her, L.B. Joseph, Sr., Rita Charles, and Gertie Coleman; a special friend/caregiver Chelsie McClenan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A visitation is scheduled from 10:00am until 11:45am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2391 Petite Prairie Road, Lemoyen, LA, where Rev. Murphy Riggs is the Pastor. A funeral will follow at 12:00pm, with Elder Clarence Callahan, Sr., Zion Temple C.O.G.I.C., Port Arthur, TX, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Luke Cemetery. Services entrusted to St. Edwards Funeral Home, 808 NW Main Street Bunkie, LA.