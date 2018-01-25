Shirley Bonnette Lamartiniere

FIFTH WARD - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Shirley Bonnette Lamartiniere at 12 noon on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Fifth Ward, with Rev. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez and Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery # 3 under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at the church beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Shirley Lamartiniere, age 82, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Oak Haven Community Care Center. Ms. Shirley and her late husband Wade were owner and operators of several business, mainly two grocery stores, cattle farming and water well drilling. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, serving as a member of the Alter Society and Eucharistic Minister. Ms. Shirley was a very religious, faithful, kind, generous, and giving person to anyone in need. She was well known for her cooking, and her love for family, friends and acquaintances.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Pauline Bordelon; her husband of 42 years and father of her children, Wade Bonnette; infant son, Thomas Joseph Bonnette; and her second husband, L. J. Lamartiniere.

She is survived by her three children, Kathleen Voorhies of Marksville, Vickie (Craig) Bordelon of Youngsville, and Terry Wayne (Gert) Bonnette of Marksville; eight grandchildren, Rebecca (Greg) Charlie, Mary Anne (Donnie) Prather, William (Brittany) Voorhies, Angela (Charley) Peavy, Aimee (Don) Dupuy, Michael (Gina) Bonnette, Justin (Jamie) Bonnette, and Thomas (Keri) Bonnette; 15 great-grandchildren, Jesse, Gregory, Rylan, Baylor, Khale, Khoen, Charley, Tatum, Landon, Olivia, Victoria, Chloe, Callie, Madison, and Anthony; her brother, Gary (Elaine) Bordelon of Fifth Ward; and two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Saucier and Noemi Blanchard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Michael Bonnette, Justin Bonnette, Thomas Bonnette, William Voorhies, Johnny Vead, Kevin Bordelon, and Blaine Bordelon. Honorary pallbearer will be Samuel Blanchard.

