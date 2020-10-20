Shirley Lonidier, 83, Alexandria

Graveside services for Shirley Ducote Lonidier will be held at 11:45 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church Cemetery, Echo, with Rev. Dwight de Jesus officiating and under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Shirley Ducote Lonidier, 83, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Lonidier; her parents, Merlin and Lessie Ducote; and one sister, Anna Jean Rachal.

Shirley was born on December 10, 1936, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and soon to be, great-great-grandmother. She worked as a bookkeeper for Louisiana Wholesale but always considered raising her family to be her main job. Shirley loved to cook and dance and was known as the “QVC Queen.” Above anything, Shirley loved to be around her family, especially during the holiday season. She loved looking at Christmas lights. Shirley enjoyed spending time at the family camp at Toledo Bend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dale Lonidier and wife, Lynel; her daughter, Tammy Lonidier; four grandchildren, Becky Guillory (Brett), Heather Sellers (Clint), Kristy Lonidier (Brett), and Laurie Armand (Eric). Those also left to cherish her memory include six great-grandchildren, Skylar, Jay, Jackson, Brady, Ava, Sawyer, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Clint Sellers, Brett Guillory, Brett Ducote, Eric Armand, Cody Broussard, and Jay Guillory.