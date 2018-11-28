Shirley Mae Washington Berry, 80 of Moreauville

Funeral service for Shirley Mae Washington Berry of Moreauville will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Moreauville on Saturday, December 1st, 2018 beginning at 11:00am. Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville that morning at 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial will commence at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Shirley, age 80, passed away at the Valley View Nursing Center of Marksville on Sunday, November 25th, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Emily Washington; 1st husband, Sterling Johnson, Sr.; 2nd husband, Joseph Berry; grandchild, Christian Miles Johnson; brothers, Curtis Washington, Aaron Washington; sister, Rosemary Augustine. She is survived by her children, Ellen Berry, Gwendolyn Preston, Sterling Johnson, & Rainne Johnson; brother, Russell Washington; sisters, Bernice Pierre, Beverly Merrell, Barbara Cox, Lee Reese, Dedra Norman; grandchildren, Kendrick Preston, Kimberly Preston, Sterling Johnson, III, & Mikaila Muse.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.