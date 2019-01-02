A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Shirley Marie Sampson at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Abraham Varghese, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Shirley Marie Sampson, age 53 of Marksville, passed away at her sister’s residence in Marksville on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 1:07 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Donnell Sampson, Sr. of Marksville, Kenneth Williams, Jr. of Marksville, Gabriel Sampson of Marksville, siblings, Floyd Sampson of Marksville, Anthony Sampson of Marksville, David Sampson, Sr. of Marksville, Mary Catherine Channel of Indianapolis, IN., Charlene (Erwin) Martin of Marksville, Joanna Sampson of Marksville, Connie Sampson of Marksville, father of her children, Kenneth J. Williams, Sr., devoted friend, Jessica Guillot and grandchildren, Donnell Sampson, Jr., Kea’shay Gaspard, Steph Williams and Nevaeh Sampson.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Kazmar and Willie Lee Dorsey Sampson and brothers, Kazmar Sampson, Jr. and John Sampson.

The Sampson Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. on Friday evening.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.