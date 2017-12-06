Sidney J. Brouillette, age 62, of Simmesport

Sidney J. Brouillette

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services will be held for Sidney J. “Pocka” Brouillette, Jr.. on Saturday December 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Interment will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mr. Brouillette, age 62, of Simmesport, passed away at his residence in Simmesport on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. He was born on March 14, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Rita Brouillette, Sr.; brother, Terrell Brouillette; and sister, Gail Rachal.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Brouillette of Simmesport,; son, James Michael Brouillette of Simmesport; brothers, Gary “Butch” (Sharon) Brouillette of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Dale (Sondra) Brouillette, Sr. of Independence; sister, Margaret (Sandy) Sanders of San Antonio, Texas, Cathi (Buck) Bowman of Simmesport; grandson, Michael Antony Brouillette; In-laws, Tina Fead, Tammy Dixon, Shiela St. Romain and Joel Lemoine; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family would like memorial to be sent to Fresenius Medical Center in Bunkie.