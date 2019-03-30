Sidney Milton Steele Bunkie busisnessman

U.S. Veteran

Graveside services for Sidney Milton Steele will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen, LA with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sidney Milton “Big Sid” Steele passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born December 10, 1927 in Oxford, La his family moved to Bunkie, LA when he was 5 years old. He was a graduate of Bunkie High School and joined the U.S. Army after high school, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division during WWII. After the war, he attended and graduated from LSU where he was a 3 year letterman on the track team.

In 1950, he married the love of his life, Barbara Lemoine, and they worked together to raise six children and operate ‘Steele’s Florist and Jewelry’ in Bunkie for over forty years. Sid was an avid outdoorsman who will be remembered for his time spent in the duck blind whenever a cold front blew through or at Grand Isle whenever the trout or red snapper were biting and the shrimp were running.

He was preceded in death by Barbara Lemoine Steele, his wife of 62 years; his parents, Edwin Norman and Esther Washburn Steele; his brother, E.N. “Buddy” Steele and his sister, Janet Steele Borne.

His spirit lives on through his six children, John Sidney Steele of Houston, TX; Dr. Paul Joseph Steele and wife, Diane, of Cheyenne, WY; Lily Marie Steele of Lafayette, LA; Roger Norman Steele and wife, Wendy, of Bunkie, LA; Todd Lemoine Steele and wife, Jill, of Bunkie, LA and Kimberly Steele Douglas and husband, Brad, of McKinney, TX; nine grandchildren, Dexter Steele, Thomas Steele, Davis Steele, Andrew Steele, Sydney Steele, Bradley Steele Douglas, Cooper Taylor Thompson, Ellie Douglas and Justin Kraft and 1 great grandchild.