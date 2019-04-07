Single car wreck near Effie claims life of Crystal Wiley

Tragedy stuck the Wiley family in Ward One again Saturday afternoon when a single vehicle crash killed an area resident, who had recently already lost a family member.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. on Hwy 115, north of Effie. Crystal Wiley, 34, was heading northbound when she lost control and ran off the left side of the road. Her vehicle then collided with a tree.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police reported she not wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Wiley, whose address was listed from Pineville, was from Ward One. She had recently lost her father, Elster E. C Wiley who died in December.