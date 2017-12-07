Snerling "Dockie" Paul Lockwood, Sr., age 79, of Marksville

Snerling "Dockie" Paul Lockwood, Sr.

HICKORY HILL - Funeral services for Mr. Snerling “Dockie” Paul Lockwood, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Hickory Hill with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. Burial will be held in St. Richard’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Hickory Hill on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Mr. Lockwood, age 79, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 at his residence in Marksville. He was born on December 18, 1937.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Galvin and Lucille Desselles Lockwood; three brothers, Izel Finley, Louis McGlory, and Preston McGlory; sister, Mercide Ellis; and brother-in-law, Foster Bonton.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Bonton Lockwood; sons, Snerling Lockwood, Jr. of Bunkie, Jonathon Keith Lockwood of Marksville, Leonard James Lockwood of Marksville, Rodney Dwayne Lockwood of Marksville, Lionel James Lockwood of Opelousas, and Zondrae DeShawn Lockwood, Sr. of Marksville; daughter, Suzanna Renee Lockwood of Marksville; brother, Jack Lockwood of Lancaster, California; sisters, Erma Edwards of Port Arthur, Texas, Debra Boston of Las Vagas, Nevada and Dianne Jeffries of Sacremento, California; six brothers-in-law, Donald Bonton, Abraham (Marie) Bonton, Bernell (Theresa) Bonton, Freddie Bonton, Earl Bonton, and Louis Bonton, III; uncle, Allen (Wanda Lee) Desselle; 20 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.