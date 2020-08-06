Spencer DeCuir, Jr, 75, Mansura

Funeral services for Spencer T. DeCuir, Jr., known as “Tootle-Loo”, of Mansura will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Spencer “Tootle-Loo” DeCuir, Jr., age 75, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. Tootle-Loo was a lifetime rig worker or tool pusher, working for both Falcon and TransOcean Oil Companies. At home, Tootle-Loo loved to cook and feed everyone but of course he was right beside them enjoying a good meal. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was proud to pass that tradition on to his grandsons.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Joan DeCuir; three daughters: Liz DeCuir, Angel Dauzat, and Katy DeCuir; son-in-law, Roddy Dauzat; grandsons, Tristin (Whitney) Dauzat, Nicholas Dauzat, Connor Dauzat, Parker Dauzat, Nathan Frazier, and Christopher Frazier. He is also survived by his siblings, Jules (Sue) DeCuir, Judith Moore, and Peter (Suzy) DeCuir; his favorite nieces, Georgianna Dupont and Alyson McNair and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer, SR. & Eva DeCuir; brothers, John Rene DeCuir and James DeCuir.

Visitation will begin at 10:30am until 2:00pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.