Sr. Anita Bianchini, OLS, age 99, of Alrexandria

Sr. Anita Bianchini, OLS, passed away on July 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Convent in Alexandria, LA at the age of 99. She lived a long, full life as a Sister of Our Lady of Sorrows and was active in the community until her last day.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows Convent in Shreveport from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., with the Rosary and Vigil beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows Convent on Saturday, August 3, with the Rev. Matthew Long officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport.

Sr. Anita was born in San Martino, Italy, on August 12, 1919, and was professed as a Sister of Our Lady of Sorrows on July 19, 1938. She came to Louisiana from Italy in 1948 to join the first group of OLS sisters in their mission in central Louisiana. She began her missionary activities teaching at Our Lady of Sorrows School in Pineville. During her teaching career, she also taught at St. Anthony School in Cottonport. She was the first principal of Holy Rosary School in Shreveport and served as both teacher and principal at Sacred Heart School in Moreauville and Christ the King School in Bossier City. Sr. Anita was an excellent math teacher who believed every child could learn. She expected her students to succeed and accepted nothing less than their best effort, instilling in them the importance of their faith and a good work ethic. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her students through the years to see how they continued to succeed in life.

After retiring from the classroom, in 1997, Sr. Anita took on a new hobby and became the gardener for the OLS Community Homes and St. Joseph Convent in Alexandria. She took much pride in making sure all of the flower beds were beautifully kept, and could often be seen riding in her golf cart around the properties. She always loved being out in nature and carried on many conversations with God out in the yard, frequently asking Him why He made so many weeds.

Sr. Anita became a pillar in her religious community, dedicated to service, faithful to prayer, and committed to her vow of obedience. She was a witness to all of her love for God and neighbor, and she had a great devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. As she got older, she would remind everyone she met to prepare now for your old age, because it’s not easy. Now she can rest with ease and take care of the flowers in heaven.

Sr. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Andrea and Teresa Bianchini, and seven siblings. She is survived by her sister Maria, several nieces and nephews, and her religious family, the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Pallbearers will be Robert Ducote, Robert Thevis, Brian Roppolo, Royal Alexander, Tony Parker, and Michael Brannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows Retirement Fund, 9894 Norris Ferry Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106.