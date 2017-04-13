Stacia Laprairie Tassin, age 31, of Zachary

Stacia Laprairie Tassin

LETTSWORTH - Religious service for Stacia Laprairie Tassin will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017 at Heart of Worship Church in Lettsworth. Services will be conducted by Brother Richard Metrailer. Burial will be at Heart of Worship Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m., at Body of Christ Church at 7569 E. Industrial Dr. in Baton Rouge and will resume on Friday, April 14, 2017, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Heart of Worship Church, 18065 Legioneer Access Rd. in Lettsworth.

Tassin, a resident of Zachary, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017. She was born December 3, 1985 in Baton Rouge and was 31 years of age.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Rosie Jamison; acquaintance, Nolen Weber; grandfather, Joseph I. Adams and grandmother, Dolores Ducote Adams.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Paul Tassin; three children, Braxton Paul Tassin, Brooklyn Faith Tassin and Brantley James Tassin; father and mother, Joe Sr. and Sharon Adams Laprairie; brother, Joe (Beth) Laprairie, Jr. and wife Beth and their three children, Asa Laprairie, Judah Laprairie and Asher Laprairie; brother, Mccaleb (Haley) Laprairie and their two children, Savannah Laprairie and Aubrey Laprairie.