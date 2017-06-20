Stafford Wayne Dauzat, Sr., age 63, of Pineville

Stafford Wayne Dauzat, Sr.

PINEVILLE - Memorial services for Mr. Stafford Dauzat will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with Rev. Lloyd Whitman officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 4 p.m. until time of service.

Dauzat, age 63, of Pineville entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on August 1, 1953, Stafford worked offshore as a mechanic most of his life. He enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, hunting and camping. He loved having family cookouts and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed buying his “treasures and toys.” For Stafford, there were no strangers, they were only friends he hadn't met yet. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Dauzat is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Elizabeth Dauzat; his sisters, Diane Bell, and Dorothy Chenevert; and his brother, Sanford P. Dauzat.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 42 years Bobbie Dauzat; his daughters, Tenisha Dauzat of Pineville and Tiffany Dauzat (Robert) Jackson of Kolin; his sons, Dionne (Tracie) Dauzat of Hessmer, Stafford Wayne Dauzat, Jr. of Pineville and Chad (Amber) Dauzat of Dry Prong; his sisters, Janette Dauzat of Pineville and Ina Laborde of Pineville; and five grandchildren, Daren Dauzat, Trenton McKay, Kylie Dauzat, Brinston Cross and Caden Dauzat.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Dauzat family by visiting www.rushfh.com.