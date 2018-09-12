Stanley Anthony Dauzat

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Stanley Anthony Dauzat will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere and Deacon Darrell Dubroc officiating. Interment will follow in Lamartiniere Cemetery.

Visitation will begin on Friday at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Stanley Anthony Dauzat, age 85, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2018, at Christus Cabrini Hospital. Born on October 30, 1932, Stanley was a backhoe operator for Avoyelles Parish Police for over 25 years after retiring he decided to farm sweet potatoes. In his spare time, Stanley enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and tending to his animals. Stanley enjoyed his coffee drinking time with his son-in-law, and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alcide and Madolia Dauzat; 14 brothers; and one sister.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Betty Dauzat; his children, Shirley Ann Lovelly of Bunkie, Judy (Donald) Gunn of Fifth Ward, Roderick (Sundra) Dauzat, Sr. of Lecompte, and Joanna (Jimmy) Tyler of Fifth Ward; his grandchildren, Chauntel Gunn, Roderick Dauzat, Jr., Christopher Tyler, Andrea Gunn, Ryan Dauzat, Riley Dauzat, Layken Tyler, and Ashlyn Dauzat; one great-grandson, Triston Gunn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Roderick Dauzat, Jr., Christopher Tyler, Riley Dauzat, Christopher Courville, Alton Dauzat, Sr. and Kirby Roy.