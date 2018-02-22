Stanley Anthony Gisclair, age 89, of Fifth Ward

Stanley Anthony Gisclair

FIFTH WARD - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #1 under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

A visitation will be held at Kramer Funeral Home of Fifth Ward on Thursday, February 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 23, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7: p.m. on Thursday, February 22, in the Kramer chapel.

Stanley Anthony Gisclair, age 89, passed away early morning on the February 21, 2018 at his home in Fifth Ward of natural causes. He was born on May 7, 1928 to Polycarpe Gisclair and Camilia Lasseigne Gisclair and grew up in Golden Meadows. After high school, Stanley proudly served his country both in the United State Marine Corps and shortly thereafter, in the United States Air Force. After his military service, Stanley worked in a number of fields indicative of Louisiana life before joining Ocean Drilling and Exploration Company (ODECO) where he retired after a 30 years career as a Barge Engineer in 1988.

During his military career, Stanley married Rochelle “Lou” Hebert in 1950 in Marrero. She was the love of his life and they were married for 68 years. They were a loving couple everyone admired. Stanley was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward. In his retirement life, he and his wife were avid RVers for many years and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, having visited every state in the lower 48 states.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Ferris Gisclair and Clovis, Gisclair; and sister, Nancy Gisclair.

Stanley is survived by his spouse, Rochelle “Lou” Gisclair of Fifth Ward; daughter Ruth Gremillion; son, Robert (Karen) Gisclair; daughter Cindy Gisclair and his son Todd (Sharon) Gisclair; sister, Caroline Furlow; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

