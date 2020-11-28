Stanley Lemoine, Jr, Moreauville

Memorial mass for Stanley Paul Lemoine, Jr. of Moreauville will begin at 1:30pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer. Burial will follow at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Hessmer.

Stan passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Moreauville. He was 63. He was retired from the East Baton Rouge City Parish Wastewater Department. He also worked for the Village of Moreauville before retiring for good. Stan was a gifted artist as a child, often drawing on the paper bottoms of the dining room chairs. As soon as he heard the Beatles music, his brain became wired to music instead of art. He became accomplished on the guitar, bass guitar and several types of synthesizers. He loved nothing more than listening to the music he loved and/or playing it. He had the best smile, biggest heart & he will be truly missed.

Stan is survived by his loving wife, Tara Brown Lemoine; mother, Bernice M. Smith; 3 sisters: Yvonne L. Murphy (Michael), Denise L. Bordelon (Keith) and English Lemoine; niece, Roshelle B. Scallan (Rejan); nephews, Dustin Lemoine (Meghan), Derek Bordelon (Monica). He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley P. Lemoine; cousin, Joe Lemoine.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity closest to your heart.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.