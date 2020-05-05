Marksville, LA. — Private graveside services for Mrs. Stella "Jo" Nesbit Hill will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Cush man Cemetery in Marksville with Pastor Steve Neasley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Hill, age 88, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Hill of Marksville, daughter, Dana Brouillette of Marksville, one brother, Bo Nesbit of Marksville, one sister, Faye Rogers of St. Charles, Missouri, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hill, son, Denny Hill, one grandson, Zachary Hill and parents Fred and Martha Nesbit.