Stephen Elden Gauthier, longtime St. Mary school Superintendent

Stephen Edlyn Gauthier left this world for his final resting place on December 11, 2019. He was born to Edd Anthony Gauthier and Joyce Guillot Gauthier in Hessmer, LA on October 1, 1942. He graduated from University of Southwestern Louisiana with a Bachelors Degree in Education in 1964. He went on to teach at South Terrebonne High School where he met the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Angie Rogers Gauthier.

They moved to Jeanerette a couple of years later and both began teaching at Franklin High School where he taught Physics, Chemistry, Science, and Math and touched countless students’ lives and careers. Many would stop in over the years to enjoy a cup of coffee with him.

Steve and Angie raised their family here and had three children, a daughter, Noel Gauthier Landen, and two sons, Stephen Edlyn and Christopher Jude. While working and raising his family, he went to USL at night and earned his Master’s Degree in Education in 1973 and his Educational Specialist Degree in 1975.

Over the years his career would include positions of Guidance Counselor, Assistant Principal, Principal, Supervisor of Instruction, Assistant Superintendent and ultimately Superintendent of St. Mary Parish Schools. However, inasmuch as he enjoyed all parts of his career, he would readily admit that teaching students in the classroom was the most rewarding of his career as his first priority was always the classroom and education of the students. As Superintendent, he was instrumental in the construction of West St. Mary High School. The school was the first new school built in the parish in over 20 years. After his retirement as Superintendent, he was involved as a consultant and construction supervisor of the school.

Steve’s love of education was illustrated in his love of reading. He taught his love of reading to his children and grandchildren. He was also an electronics wizard and repaired many electronic devices as a hobby. He loved to tinker and fix various things and he taught that love to his son Chris. He loved cars, from his 1950’s Skyliner with the glass roof to his Buick Reattas. He had a passion for old things and old movies and taught his son Stevie his love of Old Western’s and old Sci-Fi movies. He still watched both everyday and talked about the storyline and plots of his favorite actors. Steve loved to play tennis for many years. A man of so many talents, he also built numerous tennis courts. He was a self taught woodworking craftsman and loved making furniture and additions to his home with cypress. He managed to find time to also share his talent with the community by building cypress swings for the St. Joseph School fundraiser auctions.

Steve also loved to cook, especially for his wife. He had a deep love of nature and animals and loved taking naps with his beloved cats. He believed it was our duty to take care of God’s creatures and adopted many strays over the years, lovingly doting on them. He treated animals much like he treated people, never turning his back on one in need. He always enjoyed his yard with his many citrus trees and fruit.

Steve had a remarkable sense of humor and relished making others laugh and be happy. He had an encyclopedic memory for recalling Cajun jokes. He took joy in challenging his nephews and friends of his sons with numerous challenges and games. He was the best at everything he did but his family will always remember him as the best husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and role model. Steve was honorable, humble, and selfless and loved unconditionally. He was truly one of a kind.

Steve was a devout Roman Catholic with an intense faith in God praying the rosary every day and for anyone in need. He was a man of exemplary values and character and wisdom that he taught to his children and grandchildren by example. He was filled with and showed kindness, empathy, and compassion for anyone and everyone always willing to help others. His family adored, admired, respected and loved the incredibly wonderful man that they will miss the rest of their lives. Their grief is immeasurable.

He leaves behind so many family and friends that miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Angie Rogers Gauthier; his daughter, Noel Gauthier Landen, married to Keith; his son, Stephen Edlyn Gauthier married to Tracey; and his son, Christopher Jude. In addition to his wife and three children, he cherished his two granddaughters, Amanda Elizabeth Percle , married to Bryce, and Morgan Nicole Allain, married to Robert; and his great granddaughter, Emmeline Anne Percle who were all the apples of his eyes. Steve is also survived by and missed by his three sisters, Anita Mayeaux, Katherine Arceneaux, and Connie Ryland in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Steve also leaves behind his son-in-law, Keith Landen whom he loved as a son; and best friend, Ed Payton whom he loved as a brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Shawn Mayeaux.

A Memorial Service were held for Mr. Gauthier on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Fr. Alexander Albert to serve as the Officiant.

Visitation was held on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of the service with a recitation of the rosary at 11:30AM.

Inurnment was held privately following the Memorial Service.

Arrangements are entrusted to David’s Funeral Home in Jeanerette, LA. 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151.