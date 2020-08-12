Stephen Normand, 86, Cottonport

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Stephen Rushing “Buddy” Normand at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Assumption Church, Cottonport, with Fr. John Wiltse presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery #2 under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Buddy, age 86, of Cottonport passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Buddy lived a life based on the solid principle of always doing everything in his power to help his fellow man. His lifetime of membership on the Cottonport Volunteer Fire Department, including 25 years as Chief, are a primary example of his dedication to service. He served in the United States Army in the 1950s before settling down with his bride of 47 years and 4 days, the love of his life, Sue. Together they raised 6 children. Mr. Buddy spent his working life in construction, working for Merrick Construction, M.D. Descant Construction, and Cottonport Lumber, while also pursuing his passion for gardening. After his retirement he continued to work in public service through the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office with the 911 Center. Life after his second retirement revolved around his grass-cutting business and being surround by the true joys of his life to whom he was called Papa, his 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Buddy is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Hood Normand; his parents, Cylton G. “Junior” and Alma Cappel Normand; his son, George Normand, his sister, Florence Normand Scott, and his grandson, Benjamin Painter.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Glenn (Faye) Normand of Cottonport; his four daughters, Elizabeth (Bill) Pearson, Monica Normand (Brian), and Charlene (Mark) Tigner, all of Cottonport, and Gayla (Carlos) Black of Alexandria; one sister, Claudia Normand of Cottonport; fifteen grandchildren, Crystal Mallett, Brandi Painter, Michael Normand, Stephen Mallett, Lane Painter, Paige Brouillette, Jake Juneau, Lance Normand, Chantell Normand, Johnathan Normand, Dean Mayeux, Grace Bordelon, Bailey Warren, Hailey Tigner, Jude Normand, and Hayden Tigner; and fourteen great grandchildren, Garrett Armand, Brooklynn Brouillette, Stephen Mallett, Ryan Brouillette, Emily Mallett, John Painter, Seth Normand, Brayden Roy, Shiloh Painter, River Normand, Carter Roy, Mason Painter, Jace Juneau and Reid Normand.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Cottonport Volunteer Fire Department or St. Mary’s Assumption Church.

The highest compliment Buddy ever paid was to say that there “was never a finer man who walked on two legs.” Anyone who knew him in life knows that Buddy was exactly that, the finest of all men who walked on two legs.