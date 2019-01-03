A Memorial service and Interment for Mr. Steve Deshautelle will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Steve Deshautelle , age 54, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, January 03, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lettie Gaspard Deshautelle Lambert; father, Nolan Joseph Deshautelle; three brothers, Andy Deshautelle, Bruce Deshautelle and Terry Deshautelle.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Aaron Matthew St. Romain; two brothers, Roland Deshautelle, Ronald Deshautelle; four sisters, Elizabeth Deshautelle, Connie Ducote and husband Lane, Tammy Deshautelle, Rebecca Deshautelle and two grandchildren, Triston St. Romain, Ava Grace St. Romain.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m